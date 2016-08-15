Pompey upbeat over Whatmough scan result

JACK WHATMOUGH has been handed a knee injury boost.

The Pompey defender has not suffered a recurrence of the cruciate damage which kept him sidelined for 10 months.

But the 19-year-old could still face months on the sidelines after suffering a new knee blow.

The results of the centre-half’s scan today showed damage to the knee that is independent of the injury suffered in March of last year.

Whatmough is now set to be in a leg brace for up to two months, before facing further rehabilitation time.

Still, it’s news which is being received positively by the Blues, with the club fearing the worst after he was helped off at Crewe Alexandra.

Nonetheless, the Pompey medical staff are fully aware it’s a knee injury which is a serious one in its own right.

The Gosport talent was taken off in the second half at Gresty Road after launching into a tackle.

Whatmough left the ground on crutches and in a knee brace as he was driven back down south by chairman Iain McInnes.

The Crewe game was just his third competitive start for the Blues since picking up the injury late on against Cheltenham in the 2014-15 campaign, in a challenge with Shaun Harrad

A loan spell at the Hawks last January aided his recovery, before two appearances at the end of last season – against Hartlepool and Northampton.

Whatmough was rewarded for a pre-season of hard graft by being handed a start in the League Two curtain raiser against Carlisle by manager Paul Cook.

He then followed it up with a man-of-the-match performance against Crewe – before the injury struck.

– JORDAN CROSS