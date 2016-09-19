Pompey Talk: Accrington Verdict

Pompey's four-game winning run came to an end at Accrington Picture: Joe Pepler

Pompey's four-game winning run came to an end at Accrington Picture: Joe Pepler

0
Have your say

Mark McMahon is joined by chief sports writer Neil Allen to discuss Pompey’s 1-0 loss at Accrington.

To watch this video, brought to you in partnership with Giant Leap Film & Photography, click here.

Back to the top of the page