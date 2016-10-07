Pompey striker will soon be in Hunt for minutes

PAUL COOK is hopeful Noel Hunt will soon be ready for action.

And the Pompey boss confirmed Adam Buxton’s injury isn’t as bad as feared.

Cook believes the club will be getting their best all-round striker back when Hunt returns to action.

The 33-year-old is feeling his way back from a groin injury picked up in a friendly against Newport County last month.

Hunt hasn’t made a senior appearance for Cook’s side, since coming off the bench late on against Wycombe nearly a month ago.

He has yet to make a start since arriving after leaving Southend, and has made seven appearances off the bench.

Cook explained the man he feels is his most complete attacking option isn’t far from being fit.

He said: ‘It’s a slight groin injury with Noel.

‘He’s trying his best to get himself back fit, but it’s only a minor injury.

‘He’s probably our best all-round forward because he has a bit of everything.’

Meanwhile, Cook confirmed Buxton’s ankle injury isn’t a major concern.

Buxton limped off against Reading under-23s on Tuesday night, and will miss tomorrow’s trip to Leyton Orient.

And Drew Talbot is still seven to 10 days away from a return to training from a hamstring injury.

That means Gareth Evans, who Cook feels is being missed further forward, will continue at right-back.

Cook said: ‘Adam is going to be out for a short term rather than long term, he’s had a stop-start career at the club but that’s life.

‘We have Buxton and Talbot out injured yet our team at times craves to have Gareth Evans higher up the pitch for that penetration and energy.’

