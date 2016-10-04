Pompey man up for award

GARY ROBERTS’ flying form has been recognised after he was nominated for League Two’s player of the month for September.

Roberts has been rewarded for the displays which saw him grab three goals and two assists.

The 32-year-old followed three August strikes with another treble, topped by his finish against Barnet.

Former Blues defender Sonny Bradley, Notts County’s Jon Stead and Hartlepool’s Nathan Thomas are also nominated.