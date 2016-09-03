Pompey boss still eyeing signings

Paul Cook is running the rule over out-of-contract players.

The Pompey boss revealed he’s keeping tabs on potential options without a club.

Deadline day passed on Wednesday night, bringing an end to business between sides until January.

But players looking for teams are still free to agree terms outside of the transfer window.

And that’s something Cook is acutely aware of.

He said: ‘Yes, we can still look at out-of-contract players. Yes, we are looking at them.

‘Yes, that’s something we can do.

‘We can still go into the market for those players.

‘We’ve got a game today and then a week until the next game.

‘The club’s a good club.

‘If we have a crisis, we can do something about it.

‘We know who’s out there and who’s available – without a doubt.’

Cook’s transfer business has now stretched to 14 signings this summer – taking his first-team squad to a total of 28.

The Pompey boss is more than happy with his options but knows there is always a chance they could be exposed.

Cook said: ‘Going into the winter I think some clubs will be hurt by this.

‘You will pick up injuries when you don’t expect.

‘Lads will get injured when you least expect – that’s football.

‘You can go over on your ankle or other mysterious injuries.

‘I just think we have a strong squad. I’m delighted with it going towards January.

‘The January window will open and then we’ll have a look again.

‘We could end up looking bad. If we look bad, we look bad. We’re just happy with what we’ve done.’