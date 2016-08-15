Pompey announce entry into cup

POMPEY have entered the Premier League Cup.

And the Blues will begin their campaign in the competition against Southend next Monday.

The event is an under-23 competition - although sides can play three overage outfield players and an overage keeper.

Pompey are likely to spread their involvement between the Academy and senior set-ups, meaning management duties are likely to be shared between Mikey Harris and Ian Foster.

Pompey will need to progress through two qualifying rounds to reach the group stage of the competition.

Hawks will host Monday’s fixture at Westleigh Park (7pm kick-off), with entry £5 for all supporters.