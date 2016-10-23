Pompey 1 Notts County 2: Sheridan accuses Forde over red-card incident

John Sheridan accused David Forde of getting Aaron Collins sent off.

And the Notts County boss has promised to appeal against Collins’ second-half dismissal in his team’s 2-1 victory over Pompey.

Collins was dismissed with 13 minutes remaining after flying in on Forde as he cleared the ball.

But Sheridan was adamant there was no contact and the Pompey man made a meal of the incident.

He said: ‘He hasn’t touched him. I’ve Just seen that on the video.

‘I think Aaron stupidly has made an effort to block the ball. Both feet were off the ground but it wasn’t malicious.

‘He was just trying to block the ball. He hasn’t touched the ball.

‘It’s a bit of a joke to get him sent off.

‘Their players were coming round and getting him sent off. The referee hasn’t seen it.

‘The linesman didn’t even know if he’s made contact. So I am going to appeal against it because I’ve seen the video.

‘Do I think he tried to get him sent off? Yes. I don’t like seeing that.

‘He’s laughing 30 seconds later with the referee! The ref has to look at himself.

‘The way he went down he should have been carried off on a stretcher.’

Sheridan hailed the display from the Magpies as their best of the campaign as they snaffled the points from Fratton Park.

He said: ‘We played the best team in the division and the thing that pleased me most was the way we battled.

‘It’s our best performance of the season.’

Sheridan lauded keeper Adam Collin and two-goal Adam Campbell as stand-out performers.

He said: ‘Adam Collin had an absolute stormer. He made some wonder saves.

‘We gave them too much respect in the first half and in the second I told them to go and believe we can get something out of the game.

‘Adam Campbell was bright and his two finishes were great.’

– JORDAN CROSS