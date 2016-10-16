Plymouth 2 Pompey 2: War of words continues

Derek Adams kept the war of words going with Paul Cook after their latest showdown.

The Plymouth boss reflected on another entertaining match between his side and Pompey after Saturday’s 2-2 draw.

But he accused Cook of trying to influence the match officials along with his Blues staff.

Adams told the Plymouth Herald: ‘When you have such a big attendance at a game you want goals, you want to see good football and you want to see a wee bit of controversy.

‘We have seen all of that and I think the fans that have paid to watch it will be delighted.

‘Paul Cook and his staff are very vocal on the touchline. They like to put pressure on individuals in the game.

‘That’s their nature and sometimes it benefits them. I have seen that since I have come to England.

‘It’s something they do week in, week out. You have to try to deal with that the best way you can.’

Paul Cook aired his thoughts on decisions he felt should have gone his side’s way in front of a crowd of 13,508 at Home Park.

But Adams was left feeling hard done by with the calls of official Darren Handley, and felt there were inconsistencies.

He said: ‘The referee booked some of our players for challenges and allowed their players to go free.

‘I thought that was a bit inconsistent, at times, from the referee.

‘It was shown probably more in the first half, with Jordan Slew picking up a booking, and it was all caused by (Christian) Burgess pushing him.

‘I don’t think that’s very consistent. Ben Purrington made a challenge in the middle of the park and got booked.

‘Their right-back made numerous challenges for persistent fouling and didn’t get booked until the end of the first half.

‘Then you have got the likes of (Michael) Doyle making fouls as well.’