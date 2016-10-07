Naismith: Pompey need to use pain for gain

KAL NAISMITH has called for Pompey to take out the pain of defeat on Leyton Orient.

Paul Cook’s side are out to put two league defeats on the bounce to bed as they go to Brisbane Road tomorrow.

The Blues boss has been intensely putting his message across to his players in training this week ahead of the game.

That’s after avoidable goals led to their downfall against Blackpool and Doncaster.

Naismith is at a loss to explain why Pompey’s form has stuttered.

But he promised supporters the hurt from that has been felt – and there’s a determination to pull together to put it right.

‘We’ve had disappointing results, and of course we’re all hurting,’ said Naismith.

‘When you go home on a Saturday night it kills you, and that runs into the Sunday and all the way to the next game.

‘It’s not 90 minutes and then you go home. You end up thinking of every single detail, chance and the way you defend.

‘It runs through and through your head. It kills you. It kills everyone.

‘It’s about the effort to pick yourself up and stay on a positive path this Saturday.

‘It’s all been positive and trying to keep it upbeat.

‘If you’re losing you’re disappointed. Of course you are.

‘The players, manager, coaching staff, and, of course the fans, are feeling it.

‘We’re Portsmouth Football Club, so no one likes losing games here.

‘I don’t know how to work it out. I don’t know who does. It’s difficult.

‘I don’t know what’s going wrong, but the fact is we have to stick together to put it right. That’s what we’re doing.

‘We have to stay positive, united and work hard – that’s what everyone’s been doing.’

Pompey will also be out to arrest a poor run of form on the road tomorrow.

They have won just one of their seven away games in all competitions.

That’s in marked contrast to last term when their 41-point league return on their travels was bettered by just four sides.

Naismith admitted he’s at a loss for the reason for that variation in results, but underlined the graft has been put in this week to put it right.

He said: ‘Last season every thing went right.

‘We were getting results and, if the home form matched it, we would’ve gone up.

‘Now it’s switched and it’s just a case of putting that right. There’s still a long while left to do that.

‘We are a good team with good players. So if we get those basics right, it will lead to positive results.

‘At Blackpool we started well, created chances and were on the front foot.

‘Goals change games and there were mistakes in that match for them.

‘We need to stick together now and go to the next one.

‘We’ve been working hard all week on this to go Orient and get a result.

‘It’s just been about working hard to win matches. That’s the minimum.

‘You need that appetite for the game and then everything else will come.’