Naismith: I need to let flair shine for Pompey

KAL NAISMITH admitted his form is short of where he wants it to be.

The winger feels he needs to bring more of the quality in his locker to the table for Pompey.

Naismith missed out on being in the starting XI at Leyton Orient on Saturday.

That brought an end to three consecutive league starts and minutes for the 24-year-old in nine consecutive games.

Naismith has earned praise for his work-rate from Paul Cook – a big factor in rejuvenating his fortunes at Fratton Park.

But the former Rangers man wants fans to see the ability he possesses.

Speaking before the weekend win over Orient, Naismith said: ‘My form’s not quite where I want it to be.

‘The game against Barnet was a good game and it was good to get in.

‘Then Blackpool I started well but the game went away from us.

‘I feel I’m working for the team and giving everything work-rate wise.

‘But I feel my own individual touches have been pretty off.’

With Naismith enjoying a Pompey renaissance, he is looking to continue to show the attitude which has won him plaudits.

He is no longer on the transfer list after being told by Paul Cook he could leave the club earlier this year.

Naismith has an outstanding free-kick at Coventry to his name in his first appearance of the campaign.

He knows moments like that can rejuvenate fortunes.

Naismith said: ‘I’m staying positive because it can all change in one instance.

‘Things can go for you or you can score a goal and it can all change. So I just need to keep working hard and hopefully it will.’

JORDAN CROSS