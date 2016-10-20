Loanee wants to make mark at Pompey

Ben Tollitt hasn’t given up hope of making the grade at Pompey.

The young winger has told how he still has ambitions of forcing his way into Paul Cook’s first-team plans.

Micky Mellon

Tollitt was sent out on loan to Tranmere last month to pick up some much-needed game time.

The 21-year-old has impressed in three outings in the National League, picking up man-of-the-match plaudits in his side’s win against Wrexham earlier this month.

His initial month’s stay with Rovers comes to an end this weekend.

Tollitt is still unsure what lies ahead on that front but hopes he can show Pompey fans what he can do.

He said: ‘I’ve enjoyed coming to Tranmere and playing every week in games which mean something. It’s competitive games week-in, week-out.

‘The reason to come on loan was to get games and prove what I can do.

‘The idea was to show the manager why he should be playing me.

‘I’d love nothing more than to come back, get a few games in the first team and show the form I’ve shown at Tranmere.

‘I believe I’m good enough. I know what my game is about. You don’t get many players who will happily carry the ball half the length of the pitch.

‘I’ll happily take people on every time I get the opportunity.

‘I’m confident in my own ability and hope I can be given the chance to show what I can do still.’

There’s been upheaval at Tranmere in Tollitt’s time with the club with Shrewsbury boss Micky Mellon replacing Paul Carden, who had been in charge on an interim basis after Gary Brabin’s sacking.

Mellon has immediately placed his faith in Tollitt and praised the former Everton trainee’s ability.

Tollitt is certain the move has been a beneficial one for him.

He said: ‘Even though I’ve only been away just for a month I feel I’ve improved a lot.

‘I’m playing with a lot more confidence in my own game.

‘The manager has only been here a couple of weeks but taught me a lot and shown faith in me by using me in important games.

‘He used me in a big game against Wrexham on TV and the fans seem to like me. It’s going alright.’

Tollitt’s existing Pompey deal comes to a close in the summer after he signed for an initial one-year period, with the option of a year’s extension – which was taken up.

It’s been a stop-start time for the Scouser at Fratton Park with 15 appearances and one goal last term.

That has been followed up with just two outings this season but Tollitt explained Pompey fans are giving him plenty of positive messages.

He said: ‘The Portsmouth fans are class. They always get in touch with me and ask how I’m getting on.

‘They have noticed I’m doing well and have been in touch. That’s nice.

‘It shows I haven’t been forgotten and, when I come back, I’ll still feel welcome.

‘It’s nice when people recognise and acknowledge my work. That’s the same whatever career your in. It’s nice.’