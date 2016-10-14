Know Your Pompey: Pilgrims Connections

League two Play-Off semi-final 2nd leg - Plymouth Argyle vs Portsmouth - 15/05/16 Portsmouth�"s Manager Paul Cook PPP-160516-135459002

League two Play-Off semi-final 2nd leg - Plymouth Argyle vs Portsmouth - 15/05/16 Portsmouth�"s Manager Paul Cook PPP-160516-135459002

0
Have your say

Know your Pompey is back to put your Blues knowledge to the test.

Ahead of tomorrow’s intriguing showdown between the Blues and Plymouth we look at some of the men who’ve played for both teams.

Can you guess their identities from the clues? Best of luck!

Back to the top of the page