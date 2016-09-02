Know Your Pompey: Deadline Day

Harry Redknapp was always busy on deadline day

Know Your Pompey is back to put your Blues knowledge to the test.

This week we focus on transfer deadline day after the close of the August window.

It’s a time which has brought frenetic action and bizarre tales at Fratton Park down the years - but can you guess the name of the Pompey player from the deadline day-related clue?

Best of luck Blues stattos!

