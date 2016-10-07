Italian can rediscover spark with Pompey rivals

ALBERTO CAVASIN believes he can find his passion for football again in England.

And that mission starts in earnest for the new Leyton Orient boss against Pompey tomorrow.

Cavasin takes charge of the O’s for the first time in the league when they face Paul Cook’s men at Brisbane Road.

The Italian’s new role means a return to the game after a five-year hiatus since leaving Sampdoria.

Cavasin has also managed the likes of Fiorentina and Brescia in his homeland.

The 60-year-old admitted he lost his passion for football, but is excited by the challenge he faces with Pompey’s rivals.

Cavasin said: ‘I’m very excited and I’m looking forward to the Portsmouth match and everything at this club.

‘I’m looking forward to the pleasure of being a manager in England. I’m living this experience like it was my first job when I was 30.

‘I trained in Italy for over 20 years and I lost motivation because I did everything there. Here, everything is new and important and it is exciting.

‘Everything is a challenge because I don’t know the language, but will start learning very intensively so everything is a challenge.’

Cavasin’s first game in charge at Orient ended in defeat against Southend in the Checkatrade Trophy, after his appointment on Sunday.

He explained he’s had little time to work with his players ahead of the Pompey clash.

But Cavasin has laid down his plans to play a passing game at his new club.

And the man, who was a defender with the likes of Bari and Atalanta in his playing career, has been pleased with a response.

Cavasin added: ‘I have no doubt these players are capable of playing on the floor.

‘We have only trained once and I asked them to do it and they already are, so it is a miracle!

‘I want to help the club as manager and they want me to improve the team.

‘I think if we play faster and take advantage of all of our qualities then we can definitely improve the results.’

– JORDAN CROSS