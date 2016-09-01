I’ll hit the goal trail for Pompey

GARETH EVANS promised to hit the Pompey goal trail and told Paul Cook: I’m raring to go.

The winger has revealed his frustrations at having to sit it out through the start to his team’s season.

But Evans feels he’s now ready to bring his cutting edge to the fray after recovering from injury.

The 28-year-old has undertaken a long summer of recovery from the knee and ankle issues picked up at Plymouth in the play-offs.

Evans reckons he’s now all set bring his goal threat to the equation for Cook’s side.

After bagging 10 goals last term, he’s confident the strikes can flow again.

Evans said: ‘It’s definitely frustrating. I’ve never really sat on the bench or in the stand in my career.

‘I’ve always played. The least number of games I’ve played is 35 starts in a season.

‘So, to be sat there on the bench is not particularly enjoyable.

‘I know I have to keep my head down and keep working. I’m sure I’ll be given my chance at some point.

‘It’s just a case of getting in the first team and getting a run of games.

‘I’m confident of scoring goals. I’ve got a record scoring goals at this level.

‘I don’t think I’m going to become a bad player overnight because of injury.

‘It’s just a case of getting in the team because I know I’ll get the gaffer goals.

‘I just need to be given that chance.

‘I’ve been on the bench a couple of times the last couple of games without getting on the pitch.

‘I played in the game Tuesday and that was the best I felt fitness-wise.

‘Hopefully the gaffer will take me into consideration and I will be playing soon and scoring goals.’

Evans completed his first 90 minutes of senior football against Yeovil on Tuesday night.

That followed on from 90 minutes of reserve action against Southend last week.

The former Manchester United trainee is confident his injury problems are now firmly behind him as he pushes for playing time.

Evans said: ‘The motivation on Tuesday was to let the gaffer know you want to be playing in the first team.

‘You want to give him a dilemma for Saturday, so hopefully a few of us have done that.

‘I was reasonably happy. Fitness-wise I was really pleased. It’s the best my ankle and knee have felt since I came back.

‘I still feel there are little things I need to be working on, but that will only come with game time.

‘Games like Yeovil will only help that, so I’m pleased.

‘That’s the best I’ve felt. It’s really coming along now.

‘The ankle was giving me some gip for a while and it was really tough to get the scar tissue out.

‘But it’s feeling good now and I don’t think I’m too far off playing at my best soon.’