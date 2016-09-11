Hayling’s Mist follows in Faldo’s footsteps

Hayling’s Jamie Mist followed in the footsteps of some of golf’s greats when he reached the semi-finals of the English Amateur Championships.

Previous winners of the trophy include Steve Richardson, Ian Patey, Paul Casey, Nick Faldo and Mark James.

Mist’s achievement marked Hayling’s best performance in the championship for 66 years.

This year’s field numbered 288 entrants – including some of the finest amateur talent in the country.

The opening two stroke play rounds were played on the golf courses at Scarborough and Ganton.

Jamie, pictured, made the cut of the top 64 and ties to enter the knockout stages which all took place at Ganton.

He then won four matches on his way to the semi- final, beating some players who are ranked very highly indeed, including Charlie Strickland from Ham Manor and England international Paul Kinnear, from Formby Golf Club.

Mist’s progress was finally halted by George Bloor in the semi final.

The Islander described Ganton as the toughest course he has ever played, and the whole experience his best so far in golf.

Jamie reached the last eight in the same competition three years ago.

With the experience he is now gathering who is to say a final appearance might not be on the cards one day?

He is currently ranked 16th best amateur golfer in England.

Mist heads back to USA soon to continue his golf scholarship at Jacksonville State University.

Hayling Ladies’ Golf Club got into the Rio carnival spirit on Lady Captain’s Day, hosted by Alison Holland.

Many of our new beginner ladies were able to join in the fun on the course, which was a great way for them to meet our regular playing ladies.

Everyone dressed up to play golf while cocktails and cakes were served by Alison and husband Mike from the pop-up bar in the middle of the course.

Great fun was had by all and a total of £200 was raised for Great Ormond Street Hospital.