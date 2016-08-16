Gaffer for a Day: Morecambe

Gaffer for a day Christian Knapp previews tonight’s game with Morecambe.

I came over from Norway on Friday to watch the Crewe game and now I’m looking forward to Morecambe.

The last time I was over was for Leyton Orient in February, and all we get at home is the Channel 5 highlights – so it’s good to watch the lads again.

I’m hoping for an improvement from Saturday, though.

We had a lot of the ball and lots of crosses but couldn’t get on the end of them.

So I’m hoping that is something they’ve worked on in training going into the game.

If I could choose, I think I would decide to make a change up front.

I haven’t seen Noel Hunt yet for Pompey but Curtis Main looked more lively than Michael Smith when he came on, so I’d go with him. He was aggressive.

I’d keep the formation the same tonight and then go with two up front after 50 or 60 minutes, if we can’t get a goal.

It’s a shame for Jack Whatmough, who I felt was having a good game before he came off on Saturday.

It wasn’t just him, though, the whole of the defence played well and didn’t give Crewe much.

To be honest, I’ve not seen too much of the players but I’d probably replace Jack with Tom Davies, who I hear is a strong defender.

We have to be contenders for the top three this season or I can’t see Paul Cook staying on. But at the same time we can’t keep changing our manager all the time.

I thought Kyle Bennett looked quite lively when he came off the bench on Saturday.

So that would be in my thoughts to play him, but I’d probably just go with Main in for Smith and Davies in for Whatmough.

And a score prediction? I’m going for a 2-0 Pompey win.