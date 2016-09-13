Fratton’s fab five Pompey goals

CONOR CHAPLIN gave us a Fratton Park goal to remember against Wycombe on Saturday.

That joins an illustrious list of strikes to remember on home soil.

Gut Whittingham scored four against Bristol City that day in 1992

JORDAN CROSS remembers five of the very best.

Guy Whittingham

Pompey 4 Bristol Rovers 1

December 26, 1992

Matt Taylor

A goal etched in Fratton Park folklore as Guy Whittingham and Paul Walsh carved through Bristol Rovers with their one-twos before Corporal Punishment curled home on his right foot to complete his hat-trick.

Whittingham ended up with four goals that day.

Pedro Mendes

Pompey 2 Manchester City 1

Glen Johnson scores against Hull in 2008

March 11, 2006

THAT goal. Pompey headed into stoppage-time with their Premier League place looking increasingly precarious. Pedro Mendes cracked a sublime hit past David James in front of the Fratton End and sparked the Great Escape.

Matt Taylor

Pompey 2 Everton 0

Gary Roberts

December 09, 2006

His spectacular hit at Sunderland was something special but Matt Taylor, left, rated this effort as better.

A deflection off Kanu and the ball sat up for Taylor to smash the purest of 45-yard half-volleys past keeper Tim Howard.

Glen Johnson

Pompey 2 Hull 2

November 22, 2008

The ball dropped to Glen Johnson on his weaker left foot – yet that didn’t stop the right-back letting rip with a thunderous dipping volley from 30 yards in this Premier League encounter.

The effort went on to be named Match of the Day’s goal of the season.

Gary Roberts

Pompey 1 Bournemouth 2

January 30, 2016

Pompey channelled their inner Barcelona with this jaw-dropping goal of passing beauty in the Cup.

Bournemouth have a reputation for playing the beautiful game but 48 passes culminated in Roberts putting his side in front against the Premier League outfit.