Former Pompey man shocks Greeks

FORMER Pompey midfielder Liam Walker stunned Greece last night.

Walker scored a spectacular leveller for international minnows Gibraltar against the Greeks in his side’s first-ever World Cup qualifier.

The 28-year-old, who made 28 appearances for the Blues in the 2012-13 season, sparked jubilant scenes with his curling strike in the 26th minute.

Greece recovered, however, to run out 4-1 winners in the Group H meeting.

Walker was also part of the Lincoln Red Imps side which shocked Celtic in the Champions League in July - winning the first leg of their second qualifying round in Brendan Rodgers’ first game in charge.

