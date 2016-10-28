Forde: Time Pompey learnt from mistakes

DAVID FORDE warned Pompey they need to stop being the masters of their own downfall.

The Blues keeper demanded his team learn from their mistakes as they gear up for the trip to Cambridge tomorrow.

Forde has spelt out to his team-mates the changes which need to take place if Pompey’s season is to catch fire.

Paul Cook’s side have seen recurring faults prove costly to their League Two campaign so far.

A lack of clinical edge and a vulnerability from set-pieces are two areas which need improvement.

Forde underlined individual errors can be accepted if players learn from their mistakes.

The 36-year-old isn’t willing to accept the same faults letting the Blues down, though.

‘We’re at a stage as a team where we’re borderline – we’re almost there,’ said Forde.

‘You do get frustrated.

‘It’s understanding we all make mistakes. It becomes an error when you don’t learn.

‘We have to learn from the mistakes we’ve been making.

‘Once we can rectify that we’ll be a good side.

‘I spoke to a friend recently and said we’re beating ourselves. That’s certainly been the case.

‘I’ve been involved in seasons like that. Hopefully we can get these errors out of the way and learn from them.

‘That’s the thing about making mistakes – you have to learn from them.

‘There’s been a lot of games where we’ve been beaten and been the better side.

‘That’s very frustrating for the lads and something we have to eradicate.

‘It’s very clear the same patterns were here last year. Hopefully we can rectify it this year.’

Pompey have a clean bill of health as they go to the Abbey Stadium.

That means Cook has to decide whether to bring Matt Clarke back into his defence, while Enda Stevens, Drew Talbot and Adam Buxton are all fit.

Forde pointed to the lack of a settled back four as being a hindrance to the Blues’ campaign.

The Irishman is hoping a settled formula will see a return to the form which saw Pompey keep four league clean sheets in five games in August and September.

Forde said: ‘It’s been difficult. There’s been an amount of changes to the back four.

‘The balance hasn’t been there. Matt Clarke, a left-sided centre-half, was fantastic against Leyton Orient. Then we missed him against Plymouth.

‘There’s been a whole load of shuffling. Christian Burgess has been between left and right. Drew Talbot has got injured and Gaz Evans has come in. Kal Naismith has played left-back.

‘We haven’t had the consistency with the back four like other teams who’ve had a consistent XI.

‘Finding that balance is the key going forward.’