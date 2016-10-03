FA Cup fourth round qualifying draw: Tough tests for Sussex clubs

There were some tricky fourth round qualifying draws pulled from the hat for Sussex teams remaining in the FA Cup.

Eastbourne Borough, if they overcome an FA Cup replay on Wednesday night at Hadley FC, will travel to National Premier side Aldershot Town.

Whitehawk, who beat Merthyr Town FC 2-0 last Saturday, will travel to Welling United.

Burgess Hill powered into the fourth qualifying round thanks to a 6-1 home win against Cadbury Heath - their reward is home clash against National Premier outfit Dover Athletic.

Hastings United’s hotly-anticipated FA Cup clash away to Margate was postponed last Saturday due to a waterlogged pitch. They will try again on Tuesday night and the winner will go to Harrow Borough.

The fourth round qualifying is the last regional stage of The Emirates FA Cup, and the winning clubs will not only progress to the first round proper but also receive £12,500 in prize money.

Fourth round qualifiers are scheduled to be played on Saturday, October 15.