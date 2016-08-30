Defender’s out to build Pompey momentum

Tom Davies is hungry for a Yeovil run out.

The Pompey defender wants to build on the momentum created by his first league start tonight in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Paul Cook is expected to ring the changes at Huish Park for the southern group stage fixture.

The competition rules state a club must pick six of 11 players who started the side’s previous or ensuing fixture.

Alternatively, a manager can select six of his top 11 appearance makers from domestic league and cup competitions.

The competition is clearly low on Pompey’s priorities – but it’s a clash Davies, 24, is keen to feature in.

He said: ‘There’s a game against Yeovil now and it would be nice to keep the momentum going.

‘We all know the main focus is the league.

‘We’ve got a couple of home games coming up now.

‘We need to keep the wins coming and keep the clean sheets coming.

‘Every player likes to play and, of course I want to.

‘It would be nice to keep the momentum going from a personal point of view, too.

‘But that’s not my decision to make and that’s why the gaffer and coaching staff are paid to do their jobs.

‘If I get the call I’ll play and I’ll be to keen to play.

‘That should be the case for any of the lads.’

The appearance at Exeter was Davies’ second in Pompey colours following his summer arrival from Accrington Stanley.

A back injury slowed his progress but he is confident that issue is now behind him.

He said: ‘It was tough for me in pre-season getting the back injury.

‘Hopefully now I’ve got my feet under the table a bit more.

‘I feel a bit more relaxed in the company of the players on the pitch.

‘It maybe was a bit too much running during pre-season which I wasn’t used to.

‘I worked with the physios to keep it at bay. It’s behind me now, though.

‘Now I’m champing at the bit to play. It’s out of my mind and I want to kick on and stay in the team.’

– JORDAN CROSS