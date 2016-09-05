Cook: That’s the real Pompey

PAUL COOK believes Pompey’s mauling of Crawley was a first glimpse of their true capabilities.

And Cook has called for the Blues fans to work with his players to continue his team’s upwardly mobile form.

The Blues put Dermot Drummy’s side to the sword with three goals in 37 first-half minutes on Saturday.

Pompey’s tempo and pressing game from the outset was too much for the visitors.

That led to them picking up their third league success on the bounce and moving up to fourth in the League Two table.

Cook was delighted with his team’s fast start with their first two strikes arriving in 12 minutes.

He feels the performance was an offering of how his team can perform as their campaign gathers momentum.

With the clash the first of three games at home from four outings, Cook now wants to see the energy created at Fratton Park maintained.

He said: ‘I’ve got great belief in the players.

‘For the first time this season I looked at us and thought that they looked alright.

‘That’s two good home wins and we couldn’t have done much more against Carlisle.

‘Our home form is important. We must break teams down.

‘We have to create that energy in the stadium to break teams down.

‘We must force mistakes. It was what we tried to do and it worked.

‘We won the game in the first 12 minutes. That’s what our tempo did.

‘Crawley played the game in a good manner and they will be a threat this season.

‘But our fans can see we have good players and are a good side,

‘So I think there may be a way of us working together to break teams down.’

The win continues a solid run in the league with Pompey now keeping four clean sheets in their past five outings.

Cook reserved praise for Crawley, however, who he feels contributed to a decent spectacle.

The Pompey boss is expecting a very different test against Wycombe next weekend, though.

Cook said: ‘We always felt it’d be a good game. Crawley helped create a good game.

‘I think they will be a good side and have a good year though. Both wide players looked a threat and they attacked with pace.

‘When you have two teams who want to have a good game you will get one with goals and chances.

‘The second half fizzled out and we were pleased with that.

‘We want to manage games better so that’s where we want to be.

‘The keeper makes a difference. He gives us that confidence and assurance. That was what he was brought in for.

‘I do think next weekend will be a very different game, though.’