Cook’s update on Whatmough injury

POMPEY are holding their breath over the extent of Jack Whatmough’s injury.

But Paul Cook has urged for patience on the outlook for the defender after he limped off at Crewe on Saturday.

The fear for Whatmough is he has suffered a recurrence of his knee injury after a second-half tackle at Gresty Road.

The 19-year-old left the ground on crutches and a knee brace following the incident.

It was Whatmough’s third competitive start for Pompey since suffering cruciate knee damage against Cheltenham in March of last year.

He is expected to see a specialist now to assess the severity of the situation.

Cook said: ‘It doesn’t look a good injury.

‘We keep our fingers crossed for him. He had such a tough year.

‘He’s getting back there so to have that setback is huge. Let’s hope it’s not as bad as it looked.

‘We are going to hold fire with it and wait to see how things are after he goes to hospital. We have to wait and see how it looks.

‘It’s his knee but I don’t want to say too much at this stage. We need to get an assessment and keep our fingers crossed.

‘He was excellent and you could see what a quality player he is. His family will be anxiously waiting to see the outcome so let’s see what happens to him.’

There was a makeshift look to Pompey’s back four at the final whistle on Saturday with Adam Barton replacing Whatmough.

Kal Naismith slotted in at left-back with Enda Stevens picking up a groin injury.

Cook is more upbeat about the Irishman’s chance of a quick return.

He said: ‘Enda’s not out for long and has a chance for Morecambe.’

