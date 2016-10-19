Cook reveals reasons for Pompey midfielder’s inclusion

Paul Cook has revealed the reasons for Amine Linganzi’s elevation to the first team.

Cook feels the midfielder has added an extra physicality which has been missing from Pompey.

But he accepted the 26-year-old will need a run of outings to show his true worth.

Linganzi has started the past two games on the road at Leyton Orient and Plymouth Argyle – and offered a sturdy presence.

Cook believes he has the ability to give Pompey options in the middle of the park moving forward.

He said: ‘Amine is a good player.

‘He is a good player with a strong CV.

‘He’s a good lad who’s settled in very well.

‘He knows how we want to play.

‘He’s just added that physicality.

‘As we’ve found when you add a player to the first team for games, the intensity is more.

‘Of course he has talent. He needs to play and play regularly.

‘It’s hard when you’re not playing.

‘By the time managers put them in they’re a bit rusty.

‘They can’t replicate that.’

Cook explained Linganzi’s presence has a lot to do with his search for finding the right balance in his starting line-up.

With Kyle Bennett and Conor Chaplin starting the past two games, Pompey have been short on height.

Cook said: ‘It’s just a bit more physicality in the middle of the park.

‘Danny Rose has done well. He’s had great games this year. But we felt with Kyle and Conor in the team we need height.

‘The majority of teams hurt us by putting balls into our box.

‘So Conor, Benno and Rose aren’t going to do great.

‘Somewhere along the line there’s a balance to what we’re doing.’

– JORDAN CROSS