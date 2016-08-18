Cook: Pompey still searching for right balance

PAUL COOK admitted he’s still searching for his best starting XI.

And the Pompey boss believes it’s natural for his team to still be finding their feet at this early stage of the season.

Cook echoed the frustration being aired by fans after Tuesday’s disappointing defeat at Morecambe.

The 2-0 loss at the Globe Arena made it four games without success for the Blues at the start of the new campaign.

The manager made no bones about his team’s lack of penetration, but called for support for those players currently struggling for form.

He also feels there are men in his squad who are showing signs of hitting a powerful run.

Pompey have brought in 13 new faces this summer after Cook had anticipated just minor surgery on his squad.

He underlined his conviction in the ability of the options he has at his disposal.

But he feels a bedding-in period is inevitable – and that’s what is being seen at present.

Cook said: ‘When you have a squad like we have, quality will always come through. I’m sure of that.

‘I’ve got great belief in the players.

‘People think you win leagues in August and September. Come on.

This is about finding our feet.

‘It’s about getting our balances and blends right at the moment.

‘It’s about getting combinations and finding out our best team, which is important as well.

‘One or two lads are showing signs of looking lively.

‘Surely they must be given their head. Of course they must.’

– JORDAN CROSS