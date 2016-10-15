Cook issues set-piece challenge to Pompey

POMPEY have been tasked with continuing their set-piece threat as they go to Plymouth.

Paul Cook wants to see his team worry opponents by creating danger from free-kicks and corners.

Christian Burgess’ header ensured three points at Leyton Orient last weekend.

It was a rare success from corners for Cook’s men, however.

The Blues boss feels, with the players he can call on to supply the ammunition, his side should be more damaging from such situations.

Cook said: ‘The deliveries from some of our set-pieces are top-class. Desire is the issue.

‘Christian (Burgess) went in last weekend with the desire to score. We saw that for the first time. He had a similar one against Doncaster.

‘The thing is, if you’re standing still, it’s so hard to score. It’s about your starting and finishing position.

‘But sometimes our lads end up in the finishing position far too quickly.

‘You have to go away from the game to come in. It’s timing – and aggression.’

Victory over Leyton Orient also saw a much-needed clean sheet arrive for Pompey.

It was the first shutout in seven games for the Blues.

That’s encouraging for Cook but he wants to see greater cutting edge today at Home Park.

He said: ‘David Forde has started keeping clean sheets again so he’s fine. It’s important.

‘There were a couple of blocks in the second half and our lads earned that.

‘If you look at the balance of play we had great opportunities to score again against Orient. We really did.

‘If you think about the second half, that’s how we play. What we have to do when we’re at our best late on is hurt teams.’

