Cook: I’ll do things my way at Pompey

Paul Cook vowed: I’ll do things my way.

The Pompey boss has promised he will stick to his guns in pursuit of success with the Blues this season.

Cook has underlined a conviction he has to deliver a headstrong approach when it comes to his managerial decisions.

He believes that’s necessary to ensure he can look back on his tenure at Fratton Park with no regrets in years to come.

There have been plenty of talking points when it comes to how Cook has gone about his work this season.

Conor Chaplin’s inclusion and using two strikers has been among the most fervent calls from sections of Pompey’s support.

Cook feels he has to disconnect himself from outside influences when he makes decisions key to his side’s success.

He reckons he can’t afford to have self-doubt creep into his thinking if he is to guide Pompey forward.

The Blues boss said: ‘Everyone worries about what is going to happen.

‘The modern-day game is like that.

‘But if you start managing like that you won’t be the manger you can be.

‘If you start managing for other people or crowds you will not be that manager.

‘Look at our last two defeats. Conor Chaplin started both games.

‘If I wanted to be a manager to prove a point I could have left him out.

‘I want to be myself.

‘By the time you come to the end of your tenure you want to ask have you improved the club?

‘Then you want to ask have you managed how you believe in the game?

‘If you start changing and make those mistakes you’ll look back and regret your time.

‘I’ll never regret my time at any club.’

Cook remains confident his approach is the right one and will eventually deliver significant progress with Pompey.

The Scouser has gone back-to-basics with his players in recent games to arrest a run of three defeats from four matches.

That’s included a focus on upping the intensity of training sessions.

Cook feels his players both enjoy and are responding to his methods.

And an unwavering belief that is the right way to operate is the only way to go.

Cook said: ‘I’ll manage with the lads and we’ll enjoy our work and the games.

‘Our lads have trained very hard. On Tuesday last week our senior players did extra work. The other lads had a game on Wednesday.

‘We stay on it because I believe what you do from Monday to Friday will see you home.

‘I have great faith we do the right things. I have belief in what I do.

‘But now you are always minutes from the sack.

‘It’s mad. You need sanity but that’s just what I think.’