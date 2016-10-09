Cavasin: Pompey win could’ve been different tale

Alberto Cavasin believes his big day could have had a different outcome.

Pompey ran out 1-0 winners at Leyton Orient on Cavasin’s first league game in charge of his side.

The Italian watched as Christian Burgess’ second-half header at Brisbane Road made the difference.

Cavasin had praise for Paul Cook’s side, but felt his side could have picked up a return from the game.

He told leytonorient.com: ‘It is definitely a match where we could have picked up a different result.

‘In the end it was decided from a set-piece so all in all it was a tough day and a bad result.

‘Portsmouth are definitely a good team, but we are unhappy and disappointed with the result.’

It proved an even opening on Saturday before Pompey assumed control mid-way through the first half. And their stranglehold grew stronger as the match wore on in front of a crowd of 6,078.

Cavasin felt there were chances for his side to get their noses in front before Pompey got the decisive goal.

He said: ‘We created some good opportunities but we haven’t been able to find the finish and we paid for that with the result and our opponents managed to capitalise.’

Orient were hit by an early injury to midfielder Liam Kelly which forced a rejig from Cavasin as Sandro Samedo was introduced.

Cavasin admitted he then added Alan Dunne to his midfield in an effort to wrest the control from Pompey.

The 60-year-old admitted he now needs time to work with his players.

He said: ‘I wanted to enforce the midfield given the fact Kelly had come off with an injury.

‘The team wasn’t as compact as I would have liked.

‘Having a full week on the training ground will be important because the team needs to find its identity football wise and we need to work hard on that.

‘The only way we will improve is if we put it in the work on the training pitch.’

– JORDAN CROSS