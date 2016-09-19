Bennett’s promise over Pompey exit

KYLE BENNETT has underlined his commitment to Pompey after being brought in from the cold.

And the attacking talent promised his head wasn’t turned by interest from Championship side Ipswich.

Bennett ended three games without involvement with a return in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Accrington Stanley.

The 26-year-old was taken out of the first-team picture by Paul Cook in the wake of talk of a potential move to the Tractor Boys.

Bennett was adamant his focus wasn’t affected by the prospect of a Fratton Park exit.

He vowed he is happy to still be plying his trade with the club he arrived at last year on a two-year deal.

Bennett said: ‘The manager’s said everything people need to know about what happened.

‘It’s not really for me to comment on. I’m here to play football. That’s what I do.

‘Without sounding too blasé about it, it’s happened to me at the past at Doncaster and Bury (transfer speculation).

‘You just have to deal with it and I’ve learnt to deal with it in different ways.

‘I learnt to deal with it by carrying on. Just keep going and carry on. I’m a footballer.

‘As long as I’m a Portsmouth player I will get my head down, work hard and do everything asked of me.

‘You can’t decide where you play. They (the club) decided where they wanted me to play. They wanted me to be here, so I’m here.

‘I can’t change people’s opinions apart from doing what I can on the football pitch.

‘That’s what I’m here to do. As long as I’m picked I will try to change negative opinions.

‘Everyone has an opinion whether it’s good, bad or indifferent. That’s the way life is. I try to love life and get on with it.’

Bennett feels his reaction to being left out by Cook has been the right one.

It’s a response which has drawn praise from his manager with the player refusing to sulk at the situation he’s found himself in.

Now he will wait to see if he remains in the starting XI after a disappointing result at Accrington.

Bennett said: ‘I’m a professional footballer and I want to play football matches.

‘The manager picks the team and saw fit to play me. I tried to grab that opportunity.

‘Hopefully I’ve done enough to keep my place - if not I’ll continue to cheer the team on from the bench or in the stand.

‘I don’t really like watching football, but which player does? I’ll never sulk about it. I’ll get my head down at the training ground and try to get him to pick me.

‘You have to conduct yourself that way. Some people may choose not to, but that’s their choice.

‘Everyone has a choice about what they want to do and I’m not one to blame.

‘You just have to go out there and show the manager why you should be playing.’