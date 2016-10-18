Bennett lays down Pompey goal target

KYLE BENNETT has set himself a 12-goal target after breaking his strike duck.

And the attacking talent is aiming to nail down a place in Pompey’s starting XI after his return to the side.

Bennett has impressed in the past two league games after forcing his way back into Paul Cook’s plans.

The 26-year-old started one of the past seven League Two fixtures before coming back into the fray at Leyton Orient.

He stood out at Brisbane Road, before putting in a man-of-the-match performance against Plymouth on Saturday.

A fine finish capped his display at Home Park as he opened his goal account.

Bennett feels it’s been a slow start to the season for him, after grabbing seven goals last term.

That was backed up with a string of assists for his Blues team-mates.

The former Doncaster player believes he has plenty more to offer his side after making his mark.

He said: ‘It was pleasing to score. It’s about time!

‘I’ll take any goal, but it was a nice strike.

‘It was good work from Conor (Chaplin) in the build-up. He put it on a plate really – the lad did well for me.

‘It’s been a very slow start for me.

‘But the lads who have been playing in my position have been doing well.

‘I couldn’t really argue with it.

‘But now I’m in the team and I’m hoping to keep that spot. I don’t want anyone else to have it.

‘I’ve been pleased but I think there’s more to come.

‘Being in the team is a start and I’m pleased to be back in.

‘I’ve been working hard in training.

‘I got seven goals and 12 assists last season. I want to spin that around if I can.

‘If I can get 12 goals and turn that around it’d be decent for me.’

The mood is an upbeat one in the Pompey camp off the back of Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Plymouth.

There was disappointment in the immediate aftermath of the game at conceding a late goal after taking the lead in the 87th minute.

But Bennett feels the Blues can be satisfied at picking up four points from their past two games on the road.

Those results will be given context by the result against Notts County at Fratton Park on Saturday.

Victory is needed there to close the four-point gap which has opened up between Pompey and the top three.

Bennett believes the Blues made a mark with their performance at Plymouth – but that now needs to be built on.

‘We’ve sent a message out,’ he said.

‘Teams will know what they are going up against when they face us.

‘I thought we played them off the park and were the superior team on Saturday.

‘They are a very robust team, though, and are good at what they do.

‘Plymouth are top of the league at the moment but we are striving to be there.

‘We’ve got four points from the last two away fixtures. That’s not a bad return.

‘Now we need to kick on and win against Notts County.

‘That would give us seven points from nine – and that’s pretty decent.’