Bennett backs Pompey’s ‘in your face’ approach

Pompey will continue to get in teams’ faces.

Kyle Bennett believes the increased intensity in training is reaping dividends in games.

And the ‘aggressive’ approach in sessions has been received positively by Paul Cook’s squad.

Bennett has given an insight into how Cook’s renewed focus on training is dovetailing with an increased desire to press teams.

He said: ‘The manager has upped the intensity and it’s something we’ve been speaking about.

‘When we’re at it like that and put teams under pressure it makes it easier for us.

‘We get our fans with us and it makes them tired.

‘They don’t want to really touch the ball because we’re in their faces.

‘It works in our favour. If we keep doing that results will keep coming.’

There’s certainly no room for Pompey’s players to go through the motions as they go about their work at the club’s Roko base in Hilsea.

And Bennett feels there is a united front from the Pompey squad, which perhaps hasn’t always been there.

He said: ‘The intensity has gone up and everyone has been a bit more aggressive.

‘We’re not smashing each other but there’s controlled aggression in training.

‘And that’s good for everyone.

‘The gaffer has definitely sent out a message to us.

‘He’s said it’s how he wants us train and how he wants us to play.

‘A lot of people – fans and pundits – say the minimum is to work hard. It’s true.

‘We’ve maybe not always been on the same page with that.

‘It feels that we’re all on the same page now and pulling in the same direction. It feels good.’