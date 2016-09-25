Allen: Scoreline flattered Pompey

Martin Allen felt the scoreline flattered Pompey after Barnet’s battering.

Paul Cook’s side romped to a 5-1 win over the 10-man Bees at Fratton Park on Saturday.

Pompey flexed their attacking muscle after Allen’s side took the lead in the first half.

But the Barnet boss felt the outcome wasn’t an accurate reflection on how his team performed.

Allen told barnetfc.com: ‘I don’t think it was a 5-1 performance.

‘We played very well in the first half and we were very unlucky not to go 2-0 up with John Akinde’s free header from a set play – 2-0 would have made a massive difference.

‘We knew they would come out stronger in the second half. We lost possession twice on the edge of our own box which was disappointing.

‘But I thought we played with good control, moved the ball around well and we had some very good performances.

‘I certainly can’t go into the dressing room and say it was an awful performance. The players gave everything they have got.’

Barnet undoubtedly deserved credit for coming with a mindset to win the match on Saturday.

Allen explained he still wanted to chase the game after Bira Dembele was sent off for a professional foul on Conor Chaplin in the second half.

He said : ‘At 3-1 with 10 men I could have sat everyone back and seen the game out.

‘But I didn’t want to do that. I kept two up front because I wanted to attack.

‘If we got one, we could have put them under pressure in front of their home crowd.

‘My attitude was: “Let’s still go for them.” We did, we left ourselves open and they punished us.

‘They have the players to punish you in the final third. When you’re playing with 10 men and two up front you’re going to leave yourself open.

‘Sometimes you have to ride your luck.’

– JORDAN CROSS