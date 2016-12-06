Juniors start strong in bid to retain title

There’s been plenty of action on the badminton, squash, lawn tennis and real tennis courts.

On the real tennis court, the Peter Luck-Hille Cup junior team delivered a stunning performance when they hosted the visiting team from the Oratory School.

Our merciless squad comprising of Max Jones, Ollie Jameson and James Medlow, dropped only five games across six sets of tennis, displaying superior stroke play against a considerably older opposition.

Two further round-robin matches await the team in 2017 as they bid to retain the title.

n Our annual badminton tournament was resurrected after a couple of years missing from the sporting calendar.

Two groups competed for the singles title, with athletic prowess whittling the field down to a main draw final which was won by Graham Cottle defeating Josh Hunter.

The plate competition was surrendered to Steve Young by Andy Jest.

n The squash team continue to apply lessons learned at the Sunday night squash clinic and are sitting at the top of Division 5 Hampshire League after defeating Romsey.

Aaron Flippence, Andrew Jameson and Luke Danby remain unbeaten, whilst the mixed fortunes of Lara Jameson, Nick Atkins, Greg Wells, Mark McMurrugh and Vince Dobbins have helped secure the top spot.

Squash club night continues on Thursdays at 7pm with the Sunday clinics from 6pm.

nAfter four matches played, Seacourt ladies’ lawn tennis first and second teams sit at either end of the table in Division 2. Meanwhile the men’s first and second teams search for their first wins in Division 2 and 3 respectively.

n In the club mixed doubles handicap tournament, Caroline MacDowell and Mark McMurrugh took the honours in the final, defeating Rosie Law and Terry Carter 8/3 to win the John Parker Trophy, presented by John’s daughter, Anne.

Two weeks later 22 players competed for the Alf Fleming handicap doubles title. Alf was one of the players but has yet to win the title he continues to sponsor.

Gary Medlow and Matt Boulton progressed to the semis, narrowly defeating Graham Law and Roger Thompson 6/5.

In the other side of the draw Pete Wilson and Tory Wall saw off the father and son duo of Mike and Mark McMurrugh. Gary and Matt took the title after winning 8/2 against Pete and Tory.

n Friday, December 16, marks the start of three days of competition in the national under-18 singles real tennis handicap tournament.

Our Christmas party takes place on Saturday, December 17 and there will be a carol concert from 6.30pm on the 18th. A children’s Christmas party will be held on the 21st.

If you or your children are interested in playing our sports or using our facilities please visit us or phone 02392 466122.