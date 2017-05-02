Hayling Billy event to celebrate 20 years of fundraising

Runners are gearing up for this year’s anniversary Hayling Billy 5 trail race.

This will be the 20th trail race organised by Victory AC and the event continues to prove popular.

This year’s race takes place on the evening of Wednesday, June 14, at 7.15pm.

For newcomers this is a flat out and back five mile run up and down the Hayling Billy Trail and promises an exciting evening of running for young and old.

There will be medals for all finisher as well as age category winner mementoes.

The Hayling Billy 5 is a charity race and has so far raised £26,250 for good causes.

This year’s charity is Northney-based Diabetes Research & Wellness Foundation.

For more call John Gallagher on 023 9246 8076 or visit www.victoryac.org.uk where entry forms can be downloaded. Entries will only be accepted on the night if the limit of 350 has not been reached.