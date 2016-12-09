Tollitt: Pompey fans never saw best of me

Ben Tollitt believes Pompey fans never saw the best of his talents.

But the winger thanked the Blues for giving him his professional break in the game.

Tollitt yesterday sealed his departure from Fratton Park as he completed a move to Tranmere Rovers on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 22-year-old has impressed at Prenton Park on loan leading to Micky Mellon landing the Scouser for an undisclosed fee.

Tollitt made just three starts for Pompey after arriving at the beginning of last season, with 15 outings coming off the bench.

He felt that meant Blues followers didn’t really see what he had to offer.

Tollitt said: ‘The move for me is good because I’ll play a lot more than I was at Portsmouth.

‘I never really got given a proper chance and the fans only saw glimpses of what I can do.

‘There were little impact appearances here and there but that’s not what I want to do. I want to play every week.

‘I’ve come to Tranmere and I’ve done well. I do feel wanted here.

‘It was frustrating because I did feel I deserved a chance.

‘But I’m grateful for the opportunity Portsmouth gave me.’

Tollitt will now return to his native Liverpool after 16 months at Pompey.

He felt he was able to build a decent relationship with the Fratton faithful in his time at the club.

Tollitt said: ‘The fans have been class for me.

‘I always feel I’ve had a good relationship with them and they’ve been good to me.

‘So I’m happy I did get that chance to play for them, even if it wasn’t a lot.

‘I’ve loved it living in Portsmouth, too. I’m just gutted the fans didn’t get to see more of me.’