Stanley out to lay down hat at Pompey

STANLEY ABORAH hopes to find a home at Pompey.

The midfielder has agreed a deal with the Blues until the end of the season after leaving Notts County. And Aborah is looking to end a nomadic career by settling down at Fratton Park.

The 29-year-old Ajax academy graduate has played in countries such as Belgium, Slovakia, Slovenia and Kuwait in a well-travelled life in the game.

Aborah told Pompeyfc.co.uk ‘I’m happy to be here. It’s a great club. That’s what I’m looking for here (to settle).

‘I will do my best to earn the trust of my manager, team-mates and the fans. Hopefully, I can stay here for a few seasons.

‘I had other offers but I wanted to be here. The manager wanted me to come and knew things about me I found surprising. That was good to know.’

