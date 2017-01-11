Spireites respond to talk of move for Pompey boss

Chesterfield are not interested in making a move for Paul Cook.

Bookies today made the Pompey boss favourite to make a shock return to the club he left in 2015.

A return to the Proact Stadium always looked unlikely for the man who left the Spireites after becoming disillusioned at a lack of backing, and is contracted at Fratton Park until next year.

And Chesterfield director and company secretary, Ashley Carson, dismissed the chances of Cook succeeding Danny Wilson,

He tweeted: ‘PC is currently in employment. We have not approached his employer to speak to him and won’t be doing.’