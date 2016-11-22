Run of Pompey games getting best out of Kyle Bennett

KYLE BENNETT believes an unbroken run in the side his helping him thrive.

And Pompey’s attacking talent vowed he’ll do all he can to maintain his place in Paul Cook’s starting XI.

Bennett goes to Luton tonight looking to make his sixth league start on the spin for the Blues.

That’s a turnaround for the 26-year-old after he found himself out of the squad earlier in the season.

Bennett feels he’s benefitting from a consistent run of games, and isn’t ready to give that place up without a fight.

He said: ‘I think I’ve been doing okay.

‘I don’t think Saturday was my best performance.

‘But I worked hard and got on the ball and tried my best

‘I had a few shots on goal, hit the post and tried to make things happen.

‘It’s pleasing. I’ve managed to get back in the team and now I’ll work hard to stay there.

‘But it’s more about the team than the individual.’

Pompey go to Kenilworth Road tonight looking to close the 10-point gap to leaders Plymouth.

It’s also five points between the Blues and the top three going into the game.

Bennett made it clear the aim for his side remains the same.

He said: ‘It’s still the target to win the league.

‘I don’t think it’s too big a gap to close down. I think we can still chop them down.

‘I think we’re going well. We’re a third of the way through the season.

‘If we can turn a few of the draws into wins I think we’ll be okay.

‘The table is taking shape. I think we expected the Plymouths, Doncasters and Lutons to be up there.

‘It may change a bit in terms of positions, but it’s taking shape.

‘You’d like to think Plymouth won’t keep winning They got beat at the weekend but we need to capitalise when that happens.

‘But you don’t win leagues in November, so we have time to catch up.’

Bennett admitted he’s looking forward to the test provided by tonight’s trip to Luton.

He has no doubt fans will be in for an entertaining match.

Bennett said: ‘They are an attacking side - a flowing attacking side - as are we.

‘So it should be a good game for neutral.

‘It’s good when teams have a go at us. It’ll be two good sides going at each other.

‘It allows flair players to get on the ball and do their thing.’

- JORDAN CROSS