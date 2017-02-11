Pompey starlet can become complete package

Conor Chaplin can become the complete striker for Pompey.

And Noel Hunt has vowed to help the young hitman on his mission to improve his game.

Hunt has lauded Chaplin as one of the game’s finest emerging attacking talents.

And the 34-year-old admitted the Academy graduate is aiding his game despite his vast experience.

Despite the hype surrounding Chaplin, Hunt feels there is a lot of improvement for the talent to make.

The former Reading man pinpointed the areas he feels the 19-year-old needs to sharpen up.

And he underlined he believes Paul Cook is doing the right thing by not giving him an extended run in the team.

Hunt has no doubt, however, how far Chaplin can go.

He said: ‘I spoke to Chappy this week about a couple of things. He’s got a lot to learn.

‘I’ve told him I think he’s the best finisher I’ve seen outside the Premier League.

‘That’s my view but there are other parts of his game he needs to improve around that – the hold-up play and his understanding of the game.

‘That comes with playing because he’s so young.

‘I think the manager is right, though, you have to dip him in and out and show him things.

‘You need to show him what’s right and wrong and get him to do it on the training ground.

‘I told him he’s probably the calmest man I’ve seen when he gets the ball in the box. But sometimes I feel he can be uptight when the ball’s played up to him.

‘So he needs to do the same thing and breathe, then he’ll be fine.

‘It’s trying to help him with little things like that because he’s a great prospect.

‘He’s a great player and great lad. He’s willing to learn and I have a lot of time for him.’

Hunt has no doubt there are aspects of Chaplin’s game he can learn from.

Despite his status as an elder statesman at Pompey he feels it would be short-sighted not to do so.

He said: ‘If I’m doing something wrong I’d like people to say have a look at doing it this way.

‘We’re all here to help each other and get better. It’s the same with Doyler and big Nicke.

‘We all have good attributes but we can all improve.

‘Chappy is strong on his left foot and not too far off it with his right. I’m not, so I ask him what he’s doing in the gym – because my left foot isn’t as strong as it should be.

‘So I ask him about how he stands and his balance. I’m learning from him, too. You have to.

‘It’s massive you do take things from every player, especially in your position.

‘I’ve learnt over the years the more you learn the more you earn. It’s as simple as that.

‘Brendan Rodgers told me that years ago and it’s so true. It’s a big thing.’