Pompey fans will get reward for patience

David Forde asked Pompey fans to show patience as they wait for their side to hit top form.

Forde believes the Blues are beginning to show the traits needed to become League Two promotion contenders.

But he underlined Paul Cook’s men are still a work in progress.

Forde was one of 14 summer arrivals when he joined on loan from Millwall for the season.

The 36-year-old has achieved promotion before with the Lions and knows what’s needed to build a successful campaign.

Forde is adamant the Blues have the characteristics of a team who can deliver success.

The Republic of Ireland international knows Pompey fans have suffered a lot in recent years.

Forde acknowledged they could justifiably feel anguished with their side in a fourth season in League Two.

But he feels they will be rewarded for showing faith in Cook’s side.

Forde said: ‘It’s important, like I’ve already said this season, that the fans remain patient.

‘It’s still a relatively new side but we are starting to show signs we are gelling and can click.

‘The game against Mansfield was the one where we were extra men up and just a bit of patience was needed. We just have to realise that.

‘I know it’s not easy for the fans after all the anguish they’ve gone through in recent times.

‘They’ve seen it happen when we’ve got punished for mistakes and not taking our chances but we’re trying to do the right things.

‘Once we get that continuity going we’ll start climbing and get into the automatic promotion slots.’