CHRISTIAN BURGESS has been shortlisted for the PFC player in the community award.

The Pompey defender has received recognition at the 2017 EFL Awards.

Burgess hit the headlines in January when he replied to a tweet and unexpectedly turned up to a youth team’s training session, after Pompey’s trip to Crawley was postponed.

Brighton’s Liam Rosenior and Doncaster’s Andy Butler are also up for the award.