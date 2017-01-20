Naismith: I’m happiest I’ve been at Pompey

KAL NAISMITH savoured his best Pompey form and admitted: I’m the happiest I’ve been here.

The Blues’ attacking talent is out to start his sixth game on the bounce as his side go to Crawley tomorrow.

Naismith has told how he feels part of Paul Cook’s set-up after his days at Fratton Park appeared numbered.

The 24-year-old was transfer-listed in the summer and on his way out.

But, in an unlikely turnaround, Cook has brought the former Rangers man back into the equation.

And Naismith has responded with some flying form he’s looking to continue at Broadfield Stadium.

He said: ‘I’m enjoying it. It’s the happiest I’ve been down here.

‘I’m happy going into every game at the minute. If you’re not playing football with a smile on your face it’s not good.

‘When you play with your mates you want to have fun and enjoy yourself. That’s what you want to do when you set out as youngster.

‘If I’m playing football and I’m not enjoying myself I’m not good.

‘That’s the way the game should be played. If the team’s doing well and I’m enjoying myself it can’t be better.

‘I know everything can change in football. I managed to get into the team and it’s picked up for me quite quickly. I feel now I’m a member of the squad.

‘Whether I play now or not, I feel a big part of Portsmouth Football Club. It feels good.

‘I’ve always worked hard and wanted to do well. The gaffer has stayed on my case, though. He’s kept me on my toes and he feels he’s starting to see the results.

‘I’m just happy and I’m sure the gaffer is happy with how the team is doing and, hopefully, how I’m doing.’

Naismith admitted his confidence has not always been as high as it currently is at the Blues.

But that belief is helping him to bring creativity he’s there to produce.

‘I’ve played for this team plenty of times since I’ve been here when my confidence is not the highest and I’m overthinking things,’ said Naismith.

‘Now I’m playing off instinct.

‘I know I’m in a good place and, if I’m picked against Crawley, I’m ready to go.

‘It’s confidence. Every time I get the ball I’m looking to create something.

‘I make mistakes. I made mistakes last weekend, that happens. But I feel good when the ball comes my way.

‘I’m ready to get on it again and keep playing. Creating chances is my job. I want to make things happen.

‘If I start hiding away and shying away from the ball I’m no good. I certainly hope I’ll never hide from the ball.’

Naismith has six goals this season and five in his past 11 Blues appearances.

A black mark on last weekend’s performance was two decent missed chances from the man who arrived from Accrington last season. The forward isn’t letting that bother him, though.

He added: ‘I had a few chances. There was one where I snatched at it. I need to hit the target.

‘I had a few chances but I feel I’m getting in areas and I’m getting chances.

‘I’d be more worried if I come off not having had the chances. Hopefully, they come this weekend and I’ll take them.’