Lowe’s fresh as promising Pompey start rolls on

JAMAL LOWE’s freshness has been lauded as his high-tempo Pompey introduction continued.

The Blues’ attacking talent again brought his energy to the table in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Accrington Stanley.

That saw his impressive reintroduction to league football continue following his arrival from National League South outfit Hampton & Richmond.

It was Lowe’s fourth appearance on the bounce and second consecutive start on his full Fratton Park bow.

He was given a warm ovation when he was replaced by Noel Hunt with five minutes left.

And Paul Cook explained it’s the 22-year-old exuberance and vigour behind his decision to use Lowe.

He said: You see young lads like Jamal Lowe. There’s a freshness about him.

‘You feel that freshness will be able to ignite something.

‘With the game on Tuesday in mind, I did feel he was getting tired.

‘So it was always in our plans to bring Jamal off.

‘But he’s had a fantastic start to his Pompey career.’

Cook made no bones about the fact his team won despite being well short of their best against Stanley.

But that was the polar opposite of when they put in a decent display in defeat against Wycombe in their previous outing.

It was Pompey’s 12th league clean sheet, however, something Cook took encouragement from.

He said: ‘It was job done.

‘The lads didn’t play so well. We played really well last week and got nothing. This week it wasn’t so good, apart from a few patches.

‘At times there were good bits of play between the front four.

‘I was pleased with the clean sheet. I was pleased with the win and clean sheet.’

– JORDAN CROSS