J-Lowe set to arrive on block as Pompey dream comes true

JAMAL LOWE’s professional football dream has come true after joining Pompey.

The non-league hot shot has agreed a deal to join the Blues in January from Hampton & Richmond.

Lowe will arrive on an 18-month contract, with Paul Cook having an option to extend that for another year.

The 22-year-old has bagged an outstanding 18 goals from 22 appearances for the National League South side this season.

Lowe was attracting interest from the likes of Eastleigh as his goalscoring exploits made an impact.

The former Barnet man is now looking to seize his chance to make a mark as a pro.

Lowe will train with Pompey while continuing to play for the Beavers until the new year.

He told hamptonfc.net: ‘I’m buzzing at the moment, since I was a kid I have always wanted to be a professional footballer.

‘Portsmouth are a massive club and I am grateful for the opportunity. I will always be grateful to Hampton for giving me the opportunity to show what I can do.

‘My focus between now and January is to keep my levels of performance up and to score goals, making sure that I leave the club in the best possible position before I move on.’

Hampton & Richmond chairman, Steve McPherson, explained negotiating the move wasn’t a straightforward process.

He said: ‘We are absolutely delighted for Jamal that he has achieved his childhood ambition of signing for a professional club.

‘We thank Portsmouth for the professional way this deal has been managed.

‘It was a tough negotiation, but we had to ensure that all parties achieved what they wanted out of the arrangement and I am comfortable that this objective has been met.’