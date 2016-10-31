Forde’s savouring the day at Pompey

He’s an international keeper who was playing in the Championship last year.

So you could understand David Forde being underwhelmed by being part of an unspectacular start to a League Two campaign.

But the keeper is loving the experience of being at Pompey.

Forde isn’t ready to accept an opening to his time at Fratton Park which saw his side go into today’s trip to Cambridge five points off the automatic berths.

The 36-year-old explained he’s thankful for being part of things with the Blues, though.

Forde isn’t quite ready to hang up the gloves yet but he feels heading towards the twilight of his career affords him perspective which make him appreciate where he’s at.

The Millwall loanee said: ‘I just enjoy the day. It’s experience.

‘There’s youthful exuberance and enthusiasm. You think you’re Peter Pan and going to play forever.

‘Then, as you come to your latter years, you realise you’re truly blessed to be doing this for a living.

‘I enjoy every day. When I come to the training ground I feel blessed.

‘Look at my own club Millwall. They are struggling with a hangover after the play-offs.

‘Sometimes you have to count your blessings. People think they should be here or there, things could be a whole lot worse.’

Forde has made his mark at Pompey after signing on a season-long loan from Millwall.

Four clean sheets in five league outings arrived in August and September as he made a strong start.

Paul Cook’s side have looked rockier at the back lately, however, as they fight to rediscover that solidity – especially from set-pieces.

But the Republic of Ireland international’s target remain clear.

‘Promotion,’ Forde said.

‘That was my aim coming here at the start of the season – to get promoted. That hasn’t changed.

‘Once we can bring that consistency to the side, get things settled and get a bit of continuity going we’ll be a good outfit.

‘If you look at last season we were second at this stage. We didn’t go up.

‘From my experience, it’s nice to be in the pack and come on strong.

‘Three games on the bounce is huge.

‘When there’s a midweek game in there as well you can find yourself collecting nine points very quickly.

‘That can end up being a ninth or 10th of your total.

‘It can make a huge difference across the season.’

With 14 new players arriving this summer, Forde feels there’s a clear reason why Pompey will get stronger.

He said: ‘I was saying to a few lads because we’ve blended in so well we feel we’ve been here for longer.

‘That’s certainly not the case. There’s a lot of new faces here. Sometimes it take a little time to settle.’