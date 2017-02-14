Forde: Fan backing can impact Pompey run-in

DAVID FORDE believes fans’ desperation to get out League Two is causing Fratton Park tension.

But the Pompey keeper appealed to supporters to get behind their team throughout the season’s run-in.

Forde promised the Fratton faithful his team is giving everything in their effort to deliver promotion.

Pompey supporters have called for unity ahead of the clash with Blackpool tonight.

Forde can see why angst was palpable against Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

But the 37-year-old knows his side can only deliver success with everyone pulling in the same direction.

Forde said: ‘The tension comes from our will to win and the fans desperation to get out of the division.

‘The fans need to realise we’re trying our best as well.

‘We’re giving it our best shot and there’s still a long way to go.

‘If they can get right behind us it’ll make a difference.

‘It can make a difference coming to this stage of the season.

‘There’s still a lot of football to be played. It’s not panic stations just yet.

‘I think the table will change considerably from how it stands today.

‘I believed the first day I came here we’d get promoted - and I still do now.’

Cook has called for Pompey to win a promotion ‘mini-league’ he feels has developed in League Two - and Forde can now see the division taking shape.

He said: ‘When you get to 12 to 17 games left you do start to get more clarity.

‘You do get more division within the table and see who’s challenging and who’s going to be there or thereabouts. Our main ambition now is to be a part of that and be in the mix.’

– JORDAN CROSS