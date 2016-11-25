Evans: Pompey are stronger together

GARETH EVANS has called for unity as Pompey return to Fratton Park.

The Blues winger is hoping there will be a united front as his side prepare to take on Stevenage on home soil tomorrow.

Pompey’s last home match against Mansfield was punctuated with booing as fans showed their frustration at what they felt was a lack of attacking impetus from their team.

Paul Cook’s troops went on to win the game 4-0 against the nine-man Stags.

That has been part of a haul of 10 points from the past 12 for the Blues, as they close the gap on the automatic promotion places.

A midweek victory at promotion rivals Luton has created optimism going into the game.

The win at Kenilworth Road saw fans, players and staff celebrate as one on the final whistle.

Evans knows the club are stronger together and is desperate to see that continue tomorrow.

He said: ‘There was a really nice feeling after the game on Tuesday.

‘To go over and see the fans, as happy and boisterous as they were, was pleasing. Hopefully, we’ll galvanise together now.

‘We’re in this together and want the club to go forward.

‘To go and see the fans and for everything to come together in the performance the way it did can hopefully be a springboard for the rest of the season.

‘Hopefully, now we can come together and get the club promoted.

‘A few weeks ago the fans were getting frustrated, and understandably so. They want to see goals and be entertained.

‘But it’s all better if the fans get behind us – and 99.9 per cent of the time they do.

‘They are brilliant when they travel, too. If they continue to be like that it will be brilliant for the club.

‘With everyone together it’s going to be more enjoyable.’

Evans admitted he could totally understand where the fans were coming from as they made their feelings known against Mansfield.

Inconsistency has once again been a hallmark of Pompey’s form this term and a cause of consternation among staff and fans alike.

But Cook’s side served up evidence to their fans of their true worth on Tuesday night with their showing against Nathan Jones’ side.

Evans was pleased his team-mates could give the Blues faithful a glimpse of their potential. Those levels now need to be maintained.

‘You can understand the fans’ frustrations because they must see little bits here and there when we look really good,’ he said.

‘Then they see us when it’s not so good.

‘I’m sure it’s frustrating to be a Portsmouth fan. It certainly has been for the last 18 months.

‘But when it comes together they must be able to sit there and think, actually, we’re a pretty good team.

‘It’s just a case of trying to find that consistency now and perform like that all the time.

‘That’s going to the test – hopefully we’ve had the springboard towards that now.’