Evans all right for Pompey as battle heats up

Gareth Evans has underlined he is happy to continue as Pompey’s right-back as competition hots up for the position.

And Evans admitted he can have no complaints about not being used in a more advanced role for Paul Cook’s side.

Evans has been used as a makeshift right-back for the Blues since filling in for the injured Drew Talbot back in September.

The 28-year-old has now been in that position for a run covering 13 games.

Evans makes no bones about the fact he’s more comfortable doing an attacking job.

But he highlighted the form of Carl Baker as reason he can have few qualms about not playing there.

With the likes of Talbot and Adam Buxton fit and pushing for minutes, Evans is happy to just be able to add to his 19 appearances to date this term.

Evans said: ‘It’s not my position. But if that’s what I’m told to do, I’m proud to play for Portsmouth.

‘If I’m on the pitch every week – whether that’s left-back, right-back or up front, I don’t really care. I’m happy to be part of it.

‘I can’t really argue because Bakes (Carl Baker) is doing really well there.

‘There’s loads of competition on the left side, so I can’t really complain.

‘I’m just happy to hold on to the shirt because we have good players.

‘We’ve got Drew Talbot and Adam Buxton back, so I’m happy to be in the team.’

Although currently getting the nod from Cook at right-back, Evans joked he’s unsure if his manager sees a future for him there.

Evans said: ‘He’s not really said, to be honest.

‘I might have to have a chat with him! Seriously, I’m just pleased to play.’

– JORDAN CROSS