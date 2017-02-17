Doyle: Pompey can do dirty work if needed

EOIN DOYLE insisted Pompey can grind out a Barnet victory if needed.

But the Blues striker is looking for his new side to maintain the tempo set in Tuesday’s win over Blackpool.

Pompey go to Barnet looking for their third league success on the bounce at The Hive tomorrow.

Paul Cook’s side haven’t done that since stringing four back-to-back victories together in August and September.

Doyle believes his side showed both their attacking mentality and resilience against the Tangerines.

He wants to see more of the energy which proved so effective in the first half of that success.

But he believes the Blues can do it the ugly way if necessary.

Doyle said: ‘It was an exciting win against Blackpool, but it’s behind us now so we go again at Barnet.

‘It’s about getting the results to get out of this league.

‘They were a good team who had a go off the back of a good result.

‘I think we dictated the tempo early on and managed to sustain it. That’s what we have to keep up now.

‘That’s always hard for a team to do and they had their chances and waves.

‘I think we weathered that well and the lads at the back were outstanding.

‘We’re going to need more of that now if we have to grind it out. If that’s what we need to do we will.’

Doyle’s set to make his fourth Pompey start tomorrow after arriving from Preston for the rest of the season.

Defeat at Wycombe arrived on his debut, before the two quick-fire wins ensued.

The Irishman has been impressed with the quality of play his team’s produced since he arrived at the club.

Now the task is to continue that form against Barnet.

Doyle believes the Blues can’t afford to step off the gas after a positive week.

He added: ‘The last two performances we showed what we can do. Even against Wycombe it was unfortunate.

‘They got a flukey goal after we dominated.

‘I don’t remember many chances apart from that, so I’m disappointed we didn’t get at least a draw from that.

‘We didn’t let that affect us, though. We went into the next two games and got the wins.

‘But that’s behind us now and we’re concentrating on Barnet.

‘The level has been good since I’ve been here – and that’s what we need to keep up.’

